The Absolute Worst Way To Store Raspberries In Your Fridge

The best method for storing raspberries requires a few extra steps, but the rewards are worth the effort. Rather than feel the pressure of consuming your raspberries in just a few days, with this technique, your berries will keep for up to two weeks, giving you ample time to create that roasted raspberry topping you've had your eyes on.

To successfully store your raspberries, start by rinsing them under cool, running water, then dry them completely using a salad spinner or by patting them dry with a cloth or paper towel. Prepare an airtight storage container by lining it with a paper towel before placing the clean, dried berries inside. Store this container in a neutral place in your refrigerator, such as the middle shelf, which is likely to be drier and a better location for preventing mold growth. If you would like to freeze the berries, you will follow the same process, but instead, you will place the rinsed and dried berries on a parchment-lined baking sheet in the freezer to flash-freeze for a few hours before storing them in an airtight container in the freezer for up to one year.

As you can see, there are a few key themes here. Keeping the raspberries dry is best, location matters, and keeping them enclosed in an airtight container is crucial. By following these steps, you can significantly extend the shelf life of your raspberries, keeping them fresh and delicious for much longer. A little extra care in storage goes a long way in preserving the quality of these sweet, tart berries!