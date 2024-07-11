The Absolute Worst Way To Store Raspberries In Your Fridge
There's no doubt that raspberries are little, vibrant gems of deliciousness, but their shelf life leaves more than a little something to be desired. While you may be tempted to toss these delicate fruits into the crisper drawer of your refrigerator in their original plastic container, this is actually the last thing you want to do.
Firstly, the crisper drawer and the back of your fridge are likely to be more humid than the rest of your refrigerator, allowing too much moisture to build up, leading to quicker spoilage, and providing the perfect environment for mold growth. Secondly, storing the raspberries as-is is a major no-no if you want to make the best of the peak window of freshness that raspberries offer. This method of storage often leads to mushy, slimy, mold-encrusted raspberries within just a few days, wasting both your money and precious fruit, and making it the absolute last way you want to store these tasty berries if you want them to last.
The way you should be storing your raspberries
The best method for storing raspberries requires a few extra steps, but the rewards are worth the effort. Rather than feel the pressure of consuming your raspberries in just a few days, with this technique, your berries will keep for up to two weeks, giving you ample time to create that roasted raspberry topping you've had your eyes on.
To successfully store your raspberries, start by rinsing them under cool, running water, then dry them completely using a salad spinner or by patting them dry with a cloth or paper towel. Prepare an airtight storage container by lining it with a paper towel before placing the clean, dried berries inside. Store this container in a neutral place in your refrigerator, such as the middle shelf, which is likely to be drier and a better location for preventing mold growth. If you would like to freeze the berries, you will follow the same process, but instead, you will place the rinsed and dried berries on a parchment-lined baking sheet in the freezer to flash-freeze for a few hours before storing them in an airtight container in the freezer for up to one year.
As you can see, there are a few key themes here. Keeping the raspberries dry is best, location matters, and keeping them enclosed in an airtight container is crucial. By following these steps, you can significantly extend the shelf life of your raspberries, keeping them fresh and delicious for much longer. A little extra care in storage goes a long way in preserving the quality of these sweet, tart berries!