Give Tater Tot Casserole An Upgrade With Burger-Inspired Additions

While french fries are often in the limelight when it comes to cheeseburger sides, tater tots deserve plenty of accolades. Crispy, fluffy, and portable (just ask Napoleon Dynamite), the humble tot is a perfect pairing for burgers — and not just on the side. You can top your burger with tater tots for a crunchy, potato-y delight. But another way to take inspiration from this duo is to elevate your tater tot casserole with burger-inspired additions. Like this Shepherd's Pie-Inspired Tater Tot Hotdish, the popular casserole gets a welcome dose of upgraded flavor and extra texture when familiar ingredient combinations are added.

Think of the elements that make a cheeseburger so beloved: Juicy ground beef, melty cheese, tangy pickles, maybe a bit of bacon. Classic tater tot casseroles typically call for many of those elements, but adding more of your favorite toppings transforms it into something even more special. You've got a meal that brings the best of both worlds together without having to fire up the grill. The combination of taste and texture creates a comforting and unique dish that makes casserole night exciting again.