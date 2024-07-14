What Does Trader Joe's To The Power Of Seven Red Juice Taste Like?

Trader Joe's has an extensive line up of bottled juices including everything from standard apple juice to complicated blends like its To the Power of Seven beverages. It's easy to guess what spicy jalapeño limeade or fruity mango lemonade might taste like, but a longer list of flavors will combine in unpredictable ways as their characteristics blend together. The Power of Seven red blend has some familiar components — apple, cranberry, strawberry, and watermelon are all flavors we can predictably pick out by themselves — but in combination, all bets are off. Things get even less identifiable when unfamiliar flavors like hibiscus, elderberry, and earthy beet get mixed in, which is what you'll find in that Power of Seven red jar.

Strawberry candy is the predominant aroma you'll notice when you sniff a glass of the mixture, a bit like pink Hi-Chew or Starburst. That's likely due to the very sugary nature of the drink. There are 29 grams of sugar in 8 ounces of To the Power of Seven red, all from the fruit juices and purees. The juice also has a pleasant lightly floral nose, which might be the elderberry coming through. Otherwise, the flavor could be described simply as sweet fruit. There is a hint of bitter tannin from the cranberry and hibiscus noticeable, but it helps balance all that sweetness a bit. And if the thought of beet juice makes you shudder — no worries, you won't even know it's there!