Swap Sugar With Sweet Potatoes For A Fudgier Brownie

Whether you're cutting down on refined sugars, gluten, or eggs, sweet potatoes are a multi-purpose swap for many common dessert ingredients. They'll certainly live up to their name as a sugar swap in a brownie recipe, but sweet potatoes will also instill a decadently fudgy texture. The rich, dense, and ultra moist pulp of sweet potato puree contains plenty of natural sugar and starch to replace most of the sweetener and a portion of the flour of a standard brownie recipe.

Since brownies tend to be much denser than normal cakes, sweet potato puree can even replace eggs. Without the leavening powers of eggs, sweet potato brownies will substitute as a binder only, resulting in especially dense, melt-in-your-mouth fudginess. Plus, sweet potatoes have an underlying earthiness that'll complement the chocolatey notes in cocoa powder.

While sweet potatoes are a great sugar swap, they aren't a complete swap. You'll still want to include another form of sweetener, which you can use to your advantage by choosing a more complex sugar alternative like maple syrup, pureed dates, or even mashed bananas. As a general rule, mashed sweet potatoes comprise ⅔ of the total sugar in a brownie recipe, leaving ⅓ cup of added sweetener. You can bake, steam or boil a sweet potato, scooping out the pulp and roughly mashing them in a mixing bowl to blend with the wet ingredients, followed by the dry ingredients. Depending on the ingredients in question, mashed sweet potato brownies are often dump-it recipes.