The Secret Ingredient That Gives Canned Sloppy Joe Sauce An Umami Twist

Sloppy Joes are easy enough to make from scratch. However, it does take some time for the flavors to fully develop. Luckily, store-bought sauce is there to speed up the process when you're pressed for time. The canned sauce acts as a building block for flavor and can be upgraded with any number of delicious ingredients — from a pinch of chili powder to a drizzle of barbecue sauce. But, for truly mouthwatering results, we recommend looking no further than savory miso paste.

Miso paste, which is made with fermented soybeans, has a predominantly umami flavor profile. Aside from this ultra savory quality, miso also boasts saltiness and sour tang. The paste's very bold profile allows it to impart layers of nuanced flavor to an otherwise one-dimensional can of sloppy Joe sauce. In addition to effortlessly boosting complexity, miso paste even has the power to emphasize existing flavor components. Not only does it amplify umami notes, but is also brightens the acidity of the tomato-based sauce.

Naturally, introducing miso paste into canned (or homemade) sloppy Joe sauce also helps restore flavor balance, which leads to a better tasting bite. For instance, since many store-bought sauces err on the sweeter side, miso paste provides a pleasant contrast, thanks to its saltiness. Similarly, richer renditions can also find harmony when paired with the tangy paste.