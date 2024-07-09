LA's Haidilao Is One Of The World's Largest Restaurants With Crowds To Match

Hot pot restaurant Haidilao can seem wildly chaotic to some diners, but the lively establishment is part of a large company of restaurants that have helped cement founder Zhang Yong as one of the world's wealthiest entrepreneurs in hospitality. In addition to the bustling restaurants, Zhang oversees Yihai International, a condiment maker and purveyor of spicy broths — an essential component of the Haidilao chain.

The first Haidilao restaurant opened in the United States northeast of downtown Los Angeles in Arcadia. Since its arrival in 2013, over a dozen other American locations have welcomed customers eager to slurp down steaming bowls filled with vegetables and protein-packed broth. At the Los Angeles restaurant, Haidilao rests on a 12,500 square-foot plot and serves up the expected Sichuan hot pot accoutrements to visitors. Customers are treated to not only the many delicious dishes, but can play board games as they wait for their food to cook or marvel at employees dexterously stretching noodles as part of regular performances. While you're waiting for your table, fruit and hot tea is held in containers for visitors, and instant packages of noodles are stacked for those who don't have the patience to wait and want to grab food to go.