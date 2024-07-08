Don't Skip This Important Step When Making Grilled Octopus

Grilled octopus is a dinnertime stunner whether you're cooking for two or hosting an al fresco party. You can keep it simple and lay it over charred veggies, or pair it with spices, citrus, and ancho salsa for a Mexican twist. No matter what recipe you use, octopus promises to be special and delicious, as long as one crucial make-or-break detail works in your favor: the texture. No one wants rubbery octopus, but thankfully you can completely avoid this by par-cooking the seafood before grilling.

Octopus can be rubbery because of its muscle fibers and collagen. Fellow cephalopods like squid also have lots of collagen but are more tender to begin with. Octopus needs enough heat for a sufficient amount of time for the collagen to break down, resulting in a tender consistency. A few minutes on the grill is unlikely to cut it, so par-cooking before you grill is really essential for making octopus with a desirable texture.

There are a few different ways to effectively par-cook octopus. Whatever method you choose, keep in mind that you can't rush it or else you'll end up with a rubbery consistency. You can simmer or boil it for about an hour, or speed it up with a pressure cooker, which only takes around 15 minutes. Or, you can use the sous vide technique — five hours at 175 F produces good results.