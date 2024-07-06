Air Fryer Broccoli Isn't Ideal, But Here's The Right Way To Do It In A Pinch

At Tasting Table, we're big proponents of the air fryer, and it's hard not to be. The revolutionary cooking device is a game changer for everything from pork chops to sweet potatoes. We even have a list of the best fruits to cook in your air fryer. Even though we like to push the limits of air fryer creativity, we fully understand that there are some foods you should never cook in the air fryer. Among that list is fresh broccoli. Roasted broccoli itself isn't bad, but cooking it in the air fryer isn't our first choice. Not only does the air fryer make for a very quick (and often uneven) cook, but it can also cause your broccoli to dry out and burn. If you are in a pinch, however, we don't want to leave you high and dry. The best way to cook broccoli in your air fryer is to add moisture before you start cooking and then cook it low and slow.

In the air fryer, the tip of the florets can quickly brown before the stalk has a chance to become sufficiently tender. While this is often considered a good sign in roasted broccoli, the line between a slightly sweet golden brown caramelization and a dark brown char can be crossed very quickly in the air fryer because you can't keep a close eye on the broccoli while it's cooking. Reducing the temperature reduces the chance that your broccoli will turn bitter and burn.