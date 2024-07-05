Transform Any Soup Into A Stuffed Sandwich With This TikTok Hack

Food trends and recipes run rampant on TikTok, some of which might not actually deserve the hype the short-form videos garner. Out of the plethora of out-of-the-box recipes on the social media platform, there's one creation that blends the classic combo of grilled cheese and soup in one hand-held snack is certainly an eye-catching idea. TikTok creator @jortskitchen (who has almost 1 million followers) makes a delectable-looking sandwich that resembles an Uncrustable — but has melted gooey cheese and various varieties of warm soup inside.

In the TikTok videos, the creator adds French onion soup and even traditional ramen inside the crustless, enclosed bread. We think the idea is worthwhile because it blends two dishes that many pair together but without the need for a spoon to eat. This idea is also an innovative way to use up leftover soup and prevent food waste. We haven't seen a concoction quite like it, but it's ideal for fans of soup dumplings, those who like a fusion of two dishes into one, and dinner party hosts who want a new appetizer to easily serve at the next gathering.