The Unique Taco Created In Honor Of Jimmy Carter's Presidential Win

Everyone knows a good breakfast taco is filled to the brim with fluffy eggs and ... peanuts? At least, those were the contents of a special taco created to honor Jimmy Carter's 1976 presidential win.

Breakfast tacos originated in northern Mexico and made their way to the United States via Texas around the 1950s, becoming a sensation. Typically, they consist of a flour tortilla stuffed with favorites familiar in the breakfast and taco categories, like scrambled eggs, bacon, chorizo, and peppers. But, in 1976, a San Antonio restaurateur named Osvaldo Rodriguez felt inspired by Jimmy Carter's victory at the presidential polls. He decided to invent a new breakfast taco for Carter: A flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, and dried, roasted peanuts crushed up and mixed into the eggs. He named it the Jimmy Carter Taco and put it on the menu of his restaurant, Enchilada Hut. Customers actually liked it — per Texas Monthly, Rodriguez told the Associated Press at the time that people said the peanuts added a pork-like flavor.

The peanuts might seem like an odd choice for a breakfast taco, or any taco for that matter, but they were a direct nod to the new president's roots. Carter was from Georgia and had been the state's governor before moving into the White House. He'd even been a peanut farmer before getting into politics. While China produces the largest percentage of the world's peanuts, the United States is fourth on that list and Georgia grows more peanuts than any other state.