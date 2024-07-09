How To Turn The Classic Julep Cocktail Into A Party Punch

With its reputation of being enjoyed in the South, the mint julep instantly brings to mind cooling refreshment. Consisting of bourbon, mint, and simple syrup, the classic mint julep is easy to make when you're stirring up one or two. But what about for a group? We love tips for hosting a relaxed party, offering even the most talented host or hostess the opportunity to have friends over without breaking the bank, working too hard, and missing the actual fun. Our latest favorite of these tips is how to turn a mint julep into a party punch, because you will definitely miss that fun if you're measuring out bourbon and muddling mint into individual servings all evening.

Turning a classic cocktail into a large format punch requires a few tweaks, like finding other, no- or low-alcohol flavor sources for the drink so you're not just pouring tons of booze into a punch bowl. This is one of the things to consider when turning a mint julep for one into a mint julep for, say, six or 12 or more. To make a big batch of mint juleps that pack flavor without too much alcohol, the trick is to use a black tea base. You'll want it strong, considering it will be mixed in with other ingredients. Use four teabags for every 24 ounces of water, and let it cool while you build the rest of the julep punch.