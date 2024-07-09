Virginia Woolf's Favorite Dish Was A True French Classic

If you've never tried it before, boeuf en daube is a traditional Provençal stew made from slow-simmered, wine-braised, cubed beef with onions, carrots, and aromatics like bay leaves, cloves, garlic, rosemary, and thyme. It's similar to northern France's boeuf bourguignon, but it can be made with white or red wine and often includes olives. It's nothing fancy, but it meant a lot to Virginia Woolf — the English writer whose favorite dish was the French classic. Woolf even immortalized the stew in her 1927 novel "To the Lighthouse," in which the protagonist Mrs. Ramsay hyper fixates over several chapters on executing a perfect boeuf en daube for her family during a vacation off mainland Scotland.

A servant cook called Mildred spends three entire days making the elaborate dish. When the stew is finally served, the meal symbolizes the value of familial closeness as well as the tragic, beautiful looming expiration date of this newfound sacred closeness, as the family's vacation is finite.

Dinner parties feature prominently in Woolf's novels as the setting for important conversations and character developments, but, in "To the Lighthouse," the serving of the boeuf en daube functions as the climax of the story — quite a glittering ode to the author's favorite dish, which she describes as a "savory confusion of brown and yellow meats," emitting an "exquisite scent of olives and oil and juice" (via The Paris Review).