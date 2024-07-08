Shower Caps Are A Game Changer For Protecting Your Picnic Dishes

You may want to carry the hotel's free amenity kit with you. Those flimsy plastic shower caps can be used to cover dishes at your next summer backyard barbecue or springtime picnic. Whether you need to protect dishes from the elements or from any little critters wandering around on picnic tables, shower caps can be the thrifty hack that can help keep your plated dishes safe.

Cover plates with shower caps before guests arrive and unveil the dishes just prior to serving. Because the pieces are lightweight and easy to carry, shower caps can be quickly thrown into a picnic basket or into the supplies you're packing for the barbecue party at the neighborhood park. You won't need to search for matching lids or try to fit the salads and picnic spread that you made into inconveniently shaped Tupperware containers. This is the kind of quick solution that grandmothers around the world are sure to approve of.