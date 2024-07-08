The Secret Ingredient For The Absolute Best Apple Pie

Crafting a delicious apple pie from scratch is no easy feat. A labor of love, the best pie boasts a crisp, buttery crust and sweetly spiced filling laden with tender apple slices. To achieve these iconic characteristics, many classic recipes rely on a few key ingredients. Yet, while there is something to be said about tradition, great pies tend to deviate from the norm. Any number of unique ingredients can elevate homemade apple pie, but it takes a truly unexpected addition like a scoop of sour cream to take the dessert to new heights.

Introducing sour cream into an apple pie — specifically, the filling — does extraordinary things for flavor. Fresh and milky with a pleasant twang of tang, sour cream imparts layers of complexity without overpowering other flavors. Additionally, the ingredient can work to restore balance. Just as the richness of the sour cream is able to tame the filling's zesty spices and tart-tasting fruit, its acidic edge can soften cloying sweetness. But, that's not all.

Sour cream also improves texture. Due to its decadent composition, sour cream leads to a better mouthfeel as it lends a silkiness to the apple mixture. Whether it's whisked into fillings for pies, galettes, or an apple crostata recipe, the ingredient produces a dreamy result. What's more, sour cream can add bulk to a thin and runny filling, transforming it into a thicker custard that saves pies from becoming soggy. This also increases structural integrity, which can amp up the pie's visual appeal.