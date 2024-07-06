The Leftover Garlic Bread Mistake You Should Seriously Avoid

Everyone raves about warm, toasty, garlic bread because it's the perfect side to a hearty meal (especially when a sauce or soup is involved). The loaf soaks up all the liquid goodness while adding its aromatic, buttery flavors. Perhaps even more outstanding is the delightful texture of garlic bread: A soft center underneath a crunchy crust makes every bite enjoyable. To maintain that signature texture combo the next when you're ready to devour the leftovers, there's one mistake you should avoid — microwaving your garlic bread.

Although the microwave is a workhorse in the kitchen offering one of the greatest conveniences of reheating foods speedily, this appliance doesn't do justice to every dish. Garlic bread, for instance, is one of the foods you should never reheat in the microwave. The reason? The appliance's heating mechanism dries the gluten component in bread, making it tough while not being able to crisp the crust. Sure, if you're in a pinch with no other option but to microwave your garlic bread, you can go ahead, but make sure you warm it for a short time (about 30 seconds divided into 10-second cycles), put a glass of water inside the microwave if the bread has dried out, and once done, eat the bread immediately before it cools and becomes even tougher and denser.