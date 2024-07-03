How Costa Coffee's Smart Cafe Machines Compare To A Real Barista

For many Americans, coffee is a must in order to get a jump-start on the day. But making the best brew isn't a one-size-fits-all endeavor. Your morning ritual is a deeply personal matter, one you're likely not going to part with just because you're on the go first thing in the a.m. While specialty coffee shops — from big-name chains to locally owned joints — have stepped in to fill the caffeine void, labor shortages and supply chain issues have been known to wreak havoc on customized coffee needs from New York to Newport Beach.

In the face of these challenges over the last few post-pandemic years, brands like U.K.-based Costa Coffee have begun leaning more into tech to make customized coffee more easily available at 24-hour locations like airports and college campuses. Bought by Coca-Cola in 2019, Costa Coffee has been expanding its footprint stateside with a few brick-and-mortar shops in Atlanta (plus one Seattle airport location). But where it's really been making a splash is with its popular Smart Café machines. The brand claims that these next-generation coffee makers can prepare a cup of Joe as good as, if not better than, your neighborhood barista. We decided that we had to find out for ourselves.

So how does the posh machine measure up to the personal touch of a barista when it comes to pouring the perfect cup? We put our taste buds to the test to see which sip reigns supreme.