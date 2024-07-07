The Worst Zero-Sugar Soda Comes With The Nastiest Aftertaste

Zero-sugar soda is the miracle baby of sweet drinks and low-calorie beverages. There's nothing as redeeming as enjoying a Coke or Pepsi for a fraction of those pesky calories. But the real miracle is finding a zero-sugar soda that doesn't taste like something out of a fourth-grade chemistry lab. We ranked 13 popular zero-sugar sodas, and if an experiment gone wrong doesn't sound like your choice of beverage, steer clear of A&W Root Beer Zero Sugar.

Some fans of A&W's zero-sugar soda will tell you that it tastes just like regular root beer. This redeeming factor, however, does little for the zero-sugar soda's off-putting scent, for starters. Despite being one of the best root beer brands, A&W's zero-sugar soda smells like a cross between a musty and stale medicinal plant, and you'll have to ride this scent out before you get to the actual drink.

But the unpleasant smell persists even in the flavor, as our Tasting Table taste tester found while attempting to stomach the zero-sugar soda. If anything, chilling the beverage is what dials down its intense tonic flavor, but you'll still have to deal with the aftertaste. The last thing you'll taste after sipping A&W's zero-sugar soda is root beer residue with the worst artificial tang that was never supposed to escape the science lab in the first place.