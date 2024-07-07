What Makes Icefish Sushi So Unique?

If trying sashimi gives you pause, you may struggle to eat sushi that is staring back at you. Such is the case with sushi recipes that include shirauo, small eel-like creatures that are around the length of a finger. These little baby eels with eyeballs offer a texture that is soft and squid-like. The taste can be bright, followed by bitter notes that might be likened to Campari. At one point in time, these eerie-looking creatures were considered premium ingredients.

Shirauo, also called Japanese icefish, can be found on the eastern side of the Korean Peninsula and throughout Japan. They live in brackish river waters and estuaries, and their spawning season occurs sometime in February and lasts until May. These fish are what can be described as neoteny, creatures that remain the same in appearance and shape even in their mature form. While shirauo may not be on the common list of the best types of sushi, it provides a unique eating experience.