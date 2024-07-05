Change Up Your Usual Banana Bread With The Help Of A Popular Tea

Traditional banana bread is delicious, but if you're looking to switch it up with a more unique recipe, then you need to try out Tasting Table's chai chocolate chip banana bread, which was developed by Jennine Rye. The chai spice mix — which consists of cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom, ginger, cloves, and black pepper — brings in a warm depth of flavor that makes the banana bread even more comforting. While the spices are front and center, there is still plenty of sweetness from the bananas themselves and the chocolate chips, making for a perfectly balanced treat.

The chai spice mix is added right in with the other dry ingredients, ensuring that it's evenly distributed throughout the loaf. Then, to really make sure that the chai flavor is prominent, the recipe also uses Earl Grey-infused milk. For this step, all you have to do is heat up the milk and tea bags in a small saucepan; after, strain to remove the tea bags — this milk will go directly into the batter with the other wet ingredients. The banana bread will bake as normal, then, once it's out of the oven, you'll be able to enjoy the spice-filled banana bread.