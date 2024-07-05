Change Up Your Usual Banana Bread With The Help Of A Popular Tea
Traditional banana bread is delicious, but if you're looking to switch it up with a more unique recipe, then you need to try out Tasting Table's chai chocolate chip banana bread, which was developed by Jennine Rye. The chai spice mix — which consists of cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom, ginger, cloves, and black pepper — brings in a warm depth of flavor that makes the banana bread even more comforting. While the spices are front and center, there is still plenty of sweetness from the bananas themselves and the chocolate chips, making for a perfectly balanced treat.
The chai spice mix is added right in with the other dry ingredients, ensuring that it's evenly distributed throughout the loaf. Then, to really make sure that the chai flavor is prominent, the recipe also uses Earl Grey-infused milk. For this step, all you have to do is heat up the milk and tea bags in a small saucepan; after, strain to remove the tea bags — this milk will go directly into the batter with the other wet ingredients. The banana bread will bake as normal, then, once it's out of the oven, you'll be able to enjoy the spice-filled banana bread.
How to serve the chai chocolate chip banana bread
The chai chocolate chip banana bread will taste delicious all on its own — whether it's hot right out of the oven, at room temperature, or cold after spending some time in the fridge. But you can also have fun dressing up the banana bread slice. If you want to up the ante on the chai flavor, you can even spread some roasted chai apple butter over the top of the slice. Another option is to pair it with a scoop of chai-flavored ice cream. Or, you could simply eat the bread on its own but pair it with a homemade oat milk chai latte.
However, if you don't want to overdo it with the chai, there are other options too. You can top it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or, for a more unique yet still classic take, chocolate ice cream. For some extra sweetness, you can drizzle it with hot fudge sauce, then perhaps top it off with a dollop of whipped cream.