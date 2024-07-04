Blanch Asparagus Before Pickling To Get The Ultimate Flavor

Make sure you start off with the freshest and most tender asparagus possible. While this vegetable is usually available year-round, there are some things to avoid when buying asparagus at the grocery store, such as spongy stalks or wilted tips. Once you have your spears ready, trim off the woody bottoms (but save them as there are plenty of uses for those leftover asparagus ends), then bring a large pot of water to a boil and prepare an ice bath. Once boiling, add the asparagus spears all at once and blanch for only about 30 seconds, being careful not to overcook them so they don't become too mushy or overly soft when pickled. Remove the spears from the boiling water and immediately submerge them into the prepared ice bath to quickly cool them down and stop the cooking process.

After they've cooled off completely, remove the asparagus stalks from the ice bath and lay them on a clean kitchen towel or paper towels and pat dry. Once dry, you can move on to using the veggies in your favorite pickled asparagus recipe to create even more flavor. And save the brine after you've eaten all those delicious, flavorful, pickled asparagus spears because there are so many ways to use up leftover pickle juice.