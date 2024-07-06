The Key To Melting Brown Sugar In The Microwave

Melting sugar in the microwave can be quick and efficient. But did you know there's a trick to melting brown sugar in the microwave even more effectively? This key is to circulate steam in the microwave and to do this, all you need to do is add a bowl of water next to the brown sugar.

Steam is also the key to loosening and softening brown sugar that has hardened into one massive lump over time. But why does the introduction of steam help soften hardened brown sugar and melt it more effectively? The reason is because brown sugar contains only two ingredients: Granulated sugar and molasses. While molasses has some water content, the granulated sugar needs some help from added moisture, like from the steam in the microwave, to get soft or melt effectively.

To easily melt brown sugar in the microwave, place the brown sugar in a study, heatproof bowl and water in a separate heatproof and shallow bowl. Microwave the two together, side by side, in 30-second bursts. As the water heats up, it will release steam into the microwave, which introduces moisture to the brown sugar. Stir the sugar after every burst and repeat the process until the sugar is melted. Just be careful, as the sugar can get very hot.