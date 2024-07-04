Why Peppers Are Sometimes Considered Fruit

Thanks to their color, flavor, and versatility, peppers are an essential ingredient in many dishes from all over the world, but strictly speaking they are a fruit rather than a vegetable. The botanical classifications of fruits and vegetables have nothing to do with whether they taste sweet, savory, or spicy, which is why so many fruits are commonly mislabeled as vegetables. This scientific categorization describes the physical characteristics of peppers (or capsicum) and refers to the way the plant grows and spreads its seeds.

This rule applies to all different types of peppers regardless of their color or size, and there are thousands of varieties all over the world ranging from sweet and crunchy bell peppers to the many different types of spicy chile peppers. Peppers make up a crucial part of a wide range of recipes including soups, stir-fries, dips, salads, side dishes, and stews. They can be stuffed, pickled, grilled, stewed, or eaten raw — so, if you don't think you like peppers, maybe you simply haven't met the right one yet.