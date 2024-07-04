The Biscoff Cafe Makes Cookie Butter Coffee Dreams Come True

Between all the hustle and bustle, between the noisy carnival rides, the crowd-attracting street performers, and the shops and restaurants vying for your attention on San Francisco's busy Pier 39, there's a small oasis of peace. A quaint building sits in the middle of the chaos, drawing you in with its simplicity and delightfully-smelling coffee and cookies — the Biscoff Coffee Corner.

Located at the entrance of Pier 39, the Biscoff Coffee Corner is the only official Biscoff cafe in North America, and seems to be the only one of its kind in the world. The shop, which is open every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., is owned and operated by Simmons Family Restaurants Inc., which also owns several full-service restaurants across the pier. While the drinks and bakery offerings are abundant (more on those later), the big draw to the cafe is a "free" Biscoff cookie served with every coffee. The Belgian cookie is a fan favorite to pair with coffee, as its hints of cinnamon, brown sugar, and nutmeg complement the bitter drink.

The cafe boasts specialty, hot, and cold drinks, blended coffee and tea, fruit smoothies, and baked goods. Inside the store, guests can also purchase Biscoff products, including the classic Lotus cookie and its cousin, cookie butter.