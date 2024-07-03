Toss Quinoa With Your Favorite Pasta Sauce For An Easy And Filling Weeknight Meal

As quinoa has worked its way into the mainstream in the last several years, we've realized how versatile it is, and how nicely it lends itself to making an easy one-pot meal. In fact, if you've got a box in your pantry, you're on your way to a simple but satisfying solution to an easy dinner without sacrificing nutrition. There are many ways of using quinoa, like trying out this one-pan quinoa enchilada skillet recipe, but simply tossing it with your favorite pasta sauce can bring a filling, well-balanced meal to the table quickly.

Quinoa is a seed, not a grain, with a fluffy texture yet a moderately chewy bite similar to al dente pasta, making it a great vehicle for different types of pasta sauces. Because of its slightly chewy consistency, it absorbs the boldest of flavors, but stands up to sauce as sufficiently as your average pasta noodle. Quinoa is a surprisingly good base for a range of sauces, whether homemade or jarred. When properly cooked, it develops a deliciously nutty profile; because of this taste, it loves herbs and garlic, and pairs well with tomato- and cream-based sauces, as well as pesto. Cooking a batch at home is a breeze, similar to setting a pot of rice on the stove. You can opt for plain or flavored quinoa, or try simmering it in vegetable or chicken broth instead of water for more depth of flavor (just watch the salt content of the pasta sauce on top of the broth).