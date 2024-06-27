The Best Gnocchi Adam Richman Ever Ate Is Served In Swampscott, Massachusetts - Exclusive

Pasta dishes are those wonderful meals that fill you up and give you a nice, warm tummy hug with every bite. It doesn't matter if it's a gooey, cheesy mac or a hearty lasagna with plenty of sausage, if it's got a thick sauce and pounds of noodles, we're all in. Add a slice or two of garlic bread and we've reached nirvana. And with so many different options from angel hair to ziti, you could enjoy a pasta dish every night and never have the same thing twice.

One of our favorites is a big bowl of gnocchi. When made correctly, those soft little pillows of potato and flour just melt in your mouth. This pasta has become so popular in fact, we've seen it made with everything from sweet potato to cauliflower so those who are gluten-free can get in on the gnocchi action. But we're not the only fans of those little dumplings; celebrity chef Adam Richman is as well. We learned this when we ran into him at L.A.'s inaugural Wine & Food Festival.

Since he's such a fan, we had to know if he had a favorite place to grab a plate. Unfortunately for Angelenos, it isn't there. But the West Coast's loss is the East Coast's gain. Richman said the best plate of gnocchi he's ever had is hiding at a little restaurant in Swampscott, Massachusetts. Why's it so good? It's all thanks to the chef.