Ina Garten's Take On Vichyssoise Soup Adds A Deeper, Roasted Flavor

Despite its French name and inventor, vichyssoise was created in New York's Ritz Carlton Hotel in the 1910s. Chef and inventor Louis Diat modeled the recipe off his mother's humble potato and leek soup. He upgraded the recipe by pureeing the boiled veggies and adding a hearty helping of cream. While vichyssoise soup's simple yet rich formula remains a favorite over a century later, Ina Garten gives it another tasty update.

On an episode of her hit Food Network show "Barefoot Contessa," Garten reveals the secret to a more complex and delicious vichyssoise soup is roasting the main ingredients. Roasting vegetables is the key to instilling depth of flavor by caramelizing their natural sugars, enhancing their underlying flavors, and imparting a smoky char. Garten starts her vichyssoise recipe by roughly chopping the leeks and potatoes into chunks and throwing them together onto a baking sheet.

They're an easy sheet-pan roast that you don't have to worry about overcrowding; simply add the leeks and potatoes to the pan, spreading them out to cover the entire surface, drizzle with olive oil, coat with salt and pepper, and roast for 45 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Roasting makes the leeks especially sweet and the potatoes especially earthy, not to mention the nice peppery char to supply a sophisticated finish. These sweet, savory, and smoky roasted and pureed leeks and potatoes will stand up to the stock, wine, and cream that comprise their soupy base.