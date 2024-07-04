Martha Stewart's Delicious Alternative For A Mayo-Free Egg Salad

Want to make egg salad without the mayo? Martha Stewart to the rescue! Her clever alternative for a mayo-free egg salad is made by combining an acid, oil, and creamy emulsifier of your choice (such as mustard or horseradish) to create a lip-smacking vinaigrette. This robust customizable dressing can then be gussied up with pantry staples and fresh herbs, transforming a bland egg salad into an unexpectedly delectable dish that doesn't sacrifice on its characteristic creamy consistency.

While a traditional egg salad is a scrumptious cook out classic, the high proportion of mayo present in the mixture can give it a cloying and overwhelming texture. Using store-bought mayo, though convenient, can also make all your picnic dishes, from tuna salad to coleslaw, taste one-note. Replacing the mayo with creamy substitutes, like sour cream or Greek yogurt, can add flavor and lighten its texture, but this trick doesn't fly when it comes to dairy-free diets. A vinaigrette, on the other hand, can make a basic egg salad sing without adding a dairy ingredient; it has a concentrated flavor, can be whipped up quicker than a homemade mayo, and keeps well in the fridge for up to a week in a sealed jar. Plus, courtesy of its intense potency, you can use it sparingly, therefore reducing the calorie-density of a dish that's otherwise packed full of mayo.