For The Absolute Best Homemade Doughnuts, Use A Candy Thermometer

Doughnuts are one of America's favorite treats. This tasty confection has something to offer every palate from glazed or sugared to topped with sprinkles or filled with delicious cream. And although it's easy to buy a box of your favorite types of doughnuts from the nearby bakery, there's something special about making your own at home. So if you take the DIY route, one tip you need for making the absolute best homemade doughnuts is to use a candy thermometer.

When deep frying doughnuts, a candy thermometer helps monitor the oil temperature so you can maintain it at an optimum of 375 degrees Fahrenheit or at least within the range of 365 to 380 degrees Fahrenheit. This is the temperature at which your doughnuts will cook perfectly while also gaining the rich golden brown color we love and associate with freshly made doughnuts.

If the temperatures rise too high, the pastries will burn before the middle gets a chance to cook. Even worse, cooking with overheated oil is dangerous as it can cause a fire. On the other hand, if the temperatures drop significantly, the doughnuts will absorb too much oil which no one likes. You can avoid either of these scenarios by constantly monitoring the reading on the thermometer and adjusting the stove settings accordingly.