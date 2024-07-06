For The Absolute Best Homemade Doughnuts, Use A Candy Thermometer
Doughnuts are one of America's favorite treats. This tasty confection has something to offer every palate from glazed or sugared to topped with sprinkles or filled with delicious cream. And although it's easy to buy a box of your favorite types of doughnuts from the nearby bakery, there's something special about making your own at home. So if you take the DIY route, one tip you need for making the absolute best homemade doughnuts is to use a candy thermometer.
When deep frying doughnuts, a candy thermometer helps monitor the oil temperature so you can maintain it at an optimum of 375 degrees Fahrenheit or at least within the range of 365 to 380 degrees Fahrenheit. This is the temperature at which your doughnuts will cook perfectly while also gaining the rich golden brown color we love and associate with freshly made doughnuts.
If the temperatures rise too high, the pastries will burn before the middle gets a chance to cook. Even worse, cooking with overheated oil is dangerous as it can cause a fire. On the other hand, if the temperatures drop significantly, the doughnuts will absorb too much oil which no one likes. You can avoid either of these scenarios by constantly monitoring the reading on the thermometer and adjusting the stove settings accordingly.
Put your candy thermometer to work when deep frying doughnuts
Using a candy thermometer when deep frying doughnuts is a straightforward process, however, there are things to keep in mind. First, how you introduce this gadget into the cooking oil is critical. Since the thermometer is made of glass, avoid subjecting it to extreme temperature changes which can damage it. For example, don't take it from cold or room temperature and dip it suddenly into hot oil. Instead, place it in the pan at the beginning before the oil starts heating up. As you clip the thermometer on the side of the pan, adjust the height to ensure the bulb doesn't touch the bottom of the pan since that can cause inaccurate readings.
Keep the candy thermometer in the oil throughout the cooking process to enable you to monitor the temperature all through. Some of the key moments to check the reading are just before adding a new batch of doughnuts to the oil, and immediately after adding the batch in. In both cases, ensure the optimum temperature is reached and maintained. If you notice a temperature drop, you'll need to increase the heat slightly.
Lastly, after cooking all the doughnuts, clean the thermometer before storage and don't put the gadget in the dishwasher (it can get damaged). Instead, wash it by hand in warm soapy water. Also, wipe it dry using a paper towel then store it in a protective casing.