The Ingredient Substitutes Used For Chocolate Chip Cookies During WW2 Rationing

The sacrifices of World War 2 touched lives around the world. While the toll for many was decidedly more grave than for others, the reach unfolded into nearly all aspects of life. On the homefront, rationing was the order of the day as various foodstuffs needed to be prioritized for the war effort. Difficult though it was, cooks were creative with the workarounds they devised to produce favored recipes within the confines of the rules.

Chocolate chip cookies are considered an American staple, one that was an instant hit upon its creation by Ruth Wakefield at the Toll House restaurant in the late 1930s. Only a few years later, with the nation plunged into war, cooks were looking for ways to recreate chocolate chip cookies and other sweets at a time when sugar and butter were among the scarce foodstuffs. Nestlé, the company whose chocolate was the original Toll House cookie, offered solutions as it had products to move and was cannily positioning chocolate chip cookies as a patriotic treat to send soldiers. In the place of butter, shortening — hydrogenated vegetable oil — was used to offer richness and mouthfeel. Sugar was actually swapped out for two different ingredients. In equal parts, strained honey — that is honey that has had most bits of particulate, such as comb and propolis, removed from it — and maple syrup were employed for sweetness.