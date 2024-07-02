The Best Way To Store Rum And How Long It Lasts After Opening

A staple of cocktails and a delight to sip on its own, rum is a delicious part of any home bar collection — but it only stays delicious if stored properly. Considering all the different types of rum, from complex, warming spiced rum to sweet, fruity gold rum, these flavors only stay bold and at their best if certain factors aren't getting in the way. Oxidation, too much light, and moisture in the air can all trigger chemical reactions transforming pleasant flavor compounds into undesirable ones. Heat can cause evaporation, softening flavors, and premature aging of the rum.

Unopened, a bottle of rum can last years; opened, it can last about six to eight months. This is only if the bottle is stored with care, though. You want to keep rum, either opened or unopened, in a cool, dark, dry place. This could be your pantry, or your basement if you have one. Serious rum connoisseurs might invest in a humidor to exercise complete control over the amount of moisture the bottle is exposed to, but well-placed storage can do the trick. If you've opened the bottle, make sure you reseal it as tightly as possible to limit air getting in — another tool some people use is a vacuum sealer. Especially if the bottle has a cork, store it upright, as the cork can break down if the rum keeps touching it, and a disintegrating cork means air exposure.