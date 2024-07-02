Why You Should Never Order Filter Coffee In France

As with other areas of Europe, espresso culture is ubiquitous in France. In neighboring Spain, the most common order is milky café con leche on an espresso base, and we all know how much the Italians love espresso. The French also prefer their joe on the intense and concentrated side. Ask simply for "un café," and you'll receive a shot of espresso, which also goes by the names of café noir and café express. And don't expect a to-go cup; the culture is to enjoy the drink on the spot. In fact, it's an all-day ritual, not even limited to the morning. There's likely an espresso shot after lunch, and even post dinner, too.

As a result, it's hardly a surprise that a tall filter coffee doesn't quite fit into such a framework. If you do want something a little smoother and with milk, you can always go for a café crème, which comes with foamed milk. And exclusively at home, there's the milkier and larger café au lait. So in fact, there are a range of French coffee drinks you should try at least once, but filter coffee isn't one of them.