The Delicate Cookies To Use For Mini Gourmet Ice Cream Sandwiches

Looking for a way to serve ice cream sandwiches at a party without worrying about the filling smooshing out or the cookies breaking into pieces? Try switching your regular cookies for delicate macarons to make mini gourmet ice cream sandwiches that are elegant, packed full of nutty flavor, and easy to eat neatly.

Using macaron shells as an alternative to classic cookie recipes, such as chocolate chip, peanut butter, or oatmeal and raisin, has several benefits. Firstly, macarons have a wonderfully chewy texture that beautifully complements the creaminess of a soft dairy ice cream, courtesy of their main ingredients — sweet Italian meringue featuring a sugar syrup, and almond flour. Secondly, their mini size makes them the perfect bite-sized dessert. You can eat the whole thing without leaving any leftovers behind that can't be saved for later. Moreover, macarons are the prettiest cookies ever because you can tint them with pastel food colorings. Combined with their dainty size and chewy interior, these vibrant French cookies have a gourmet flavor and inviting appearance. Better yet, macaron shells are perfect for freezing, which means you can stash a colorful batch in the freezer, and simply fill them with your preferred flavor of ice cream whenever the mood strikes for a chewy and creamy small-scale dessert.