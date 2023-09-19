The Right Way To Freeze Macaron Shells
Excited from mastering the art of making French macarons at home, you've piped more shells than you can use in one go. Luckily, there's a great way to store and freeze your macaron shells, prolonging your enjoyment of your tiny masterpieces, extending their shelf life, and preserving their texture and flavors.
How do you freeze macarons? Once they are out of the oven, allow them to cool completely on the parchment-lined baking sheet and wrap them — along with the baking sheet — in saran or plastic wrap. Then, transfer the wrapped baking sheet with the macarons to the freezer – this will reduce the chances of freezer burn or drying out your macarons. You can keep the macaron shells frozen for up to three months.
When you're ready to use the macaron shells again, remove the baking sheet from the freezer and set it on the counter. Allow the macaron shells to thaw at room temperature for up to 40 minutes.
But let's say you don't have a baking sheet to spare: You're in luck because there are alternative ways to freeze your macaron shells.
You can also freeze fully-assembled macarons
One way to store your macarons is to freeze their shells in a wrapped baking sheet for up to an hour. Once nicely chilled, transfer the macaron shells to an airtight container for long-term storage in the freezer. You can stack the macaron shells neatly now, without fear of cracking or ruining them.
You can also freeze fully assembled macarons, depending on the type of filling. For fillings that don't freeze well, like jellies, it's best to freeze only the shells. On the other hand, if you're using a filling that do freeze well, like buttercream, consider freezing the fully assembled macaron. After filling, let the macarons mature for 12 to 24 hours in an airtight container at room temperature, then freeze them in the same airtight container. Thaw a few hours before serving and add any extra decorations at this time.