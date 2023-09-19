The Right Way To Freeze Macaron Shells

Excited from mastering the art of making French macarons at home, you've piped more shells than you can use in one go. Luckily, there's a great way to store and freeze your macaron shells, prolonging your enjoyment of your tiny masterpieces, extending their shelf life, and preserving their texture and flavors.

How do you freeze macarons? Once they are out of the oven, allow them to cool completely on the parchment-lined baking sheet and wrap them — along with the baking sheet — in saran or plastic wrap. Then, transfer the wrapped baking sheet with the macarons to the freezer – this will reduce the chances of freezer burn or drying out your macarons. You can keep the macaron shells frozen for up to three months.

When you're ready to use the macaron shells again, remove the baking sheet from the freezer and set it on the counter. Allow the macaron shells to thaw at room temperature for up to 40 minutes.

But let's say you don't have a baking sheet to spare: You're in luck because there are alternative ways to freeze your macaron shells.