The Special Marinade That Keeps Ina Garten's Pork Tenderloin Tender And Juicy

When it comes to flavoring meat, celebrity chef Ina Garten has a few tricks up her sleeve. She uses little more than three ingredients for a flavorful fried chicken buttermilk marinade, while she embraces a one-skillet technique for flavoring chicken and potatoes. For pork tenderloin, Garten pays equal attention to her cooking approach and ingredients. She makes an herb marinade that seems simple, but flavors and tenderizes an otherwise basic pork tenderloin.

In her Food Network recipe for herb-marinated pork tenderloins, Garten combines aromatic, staple ingredients for her pork marinade. She uses lemon zest and juice, olive oil, garlic, rosemary, thyme, mustard, and salt for her marinade. These ingredients work well together and have a pivotal role in the recipe.

The lemon zest, for example, has oils in it, which add flavor, Garten explains in her cooking tutorial. Likewise, the olive oil keeps the pork tenderloins moist, she said, while the combination of rosemary and thyme channels Mediterranean flavors. As for the mustard, Garten recommends Dijon, which introduces an element of sharpness. If these sound like your ideal flavors, try substituting Garten's marinade in your next simple roasted pork tenderloin.