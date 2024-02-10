Ina Garten's Flavorful Trick For Perfect Chicken And Potatoes In One Skillet

If you're looking for a low-effort way to take your chicken and potatoes to the next level, Ina Garten has you covered. Her flavorful trick for making the perfect chicken and taters in one skillet is to bake the marinated protein first before coating your sliced spuds in the fatty juices collected at the base of the pan. Then, you simply return the whole lot to the oven to crisp up.

Garten's roasted chicken and potatoes recipe also calls for marinating the skin-on chicken thighs in buttermilk first to maximize their juicy texture, before laying them down in a lightly oiled skillet. After topping the chicken with mustard and herbs, she bakes the meat until it's virtually cooked through and removes it from the pan. Finally, she coats her potatoes with the flavorful juices from the bottom of the skillet and puts the chicken back on top before baking everything until tender.

This staged technique is awesome for two reasons. Firstly, the potatoes soak up heaps of delicious flavor from the aromatic ingredients in the marinade and the fat that's rendered out of the chicken thighs during their first bake. Tossing the taters in this schmaltzy liquor coats each spud with an intense hit of savory yumminess from the get-go, creating a complex flavor profile. Secondly, you can add even more spices and aromatics into the potatoes at this stage, such as crushed garlic and chili flakes, to elevate them further.