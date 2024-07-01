Rachael Ray's Flavorful Alternative For A Mayo-Free Potato Salad

No summer barbecue is complete without a series of side dishes: Corn on the cob, baked beans, and, of course, potato salad. For celebrity chef Rachael Ray, however, potato salad looks — and tastes — a little bit different. Rather than make a mayonnaise-based potato side dish, Ray skips the creamy condiment altogether. In its place, as she shared on Food Network's "30 Minute Meals," she opts for a combination of olive oil, white wine vinegar, and horseradish, alongside seasonings that include scallions, celery seed, and dill.

An oil-based potato salad won't taste exactly like one made with mayonnaise ... but that's kind of the point. Ray has previously voiced her dislike of store-bought mayonnaise, pinpointing the condiment's consistency. An oil-based potato salad allows the flavors of Ray's potato salad to shine, no longer masked by a creamy mayo. In fact, this preference for oil over mayo evokes French versions of potato salad and works well because it binds the ingredients together with flavor.

As for how, exactly, Ray makes the recipe, her technique is as simple as adding mayonnaise to potato salad. It also applies across various iterations of potato salad, so the approach is as versatile as it is delicious.