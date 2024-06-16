The Store-Bought Ingredient Rachael Ray Hates

Store-bought mayo is a shelf-stable food because it can be safely stored at room temperature, or "on the shelf" while sealed in an aseptic container. After it's opened it must be refrigerated, much like other shelf-stable foods, such as canned beans and tinned fish, to prevent it from spoiling. While unopened, the additives in store-bought mayo, such as antioxidants, stop it becoming rancid.

In contrast, homemade mayo prepared with fresh eggs and oil has to be refrigerated as soon as it's ready because it hasn't undergone commercial processing. The raw eggs in the mixture are safe to eat as long as they've been pasteurized, but it's still necessary to chill the end product to slow down the growth of bacteria and help it to maintain its fresh flavor. The texture of store-bought mayo is thicker and claggier than homemade varieties. It has a viscous, almost jelly-like consistency, whereas classic homemade mayo has a creamier lightness and brighter taste, which is perhaps another reason why Rachael Ray prefers a homespun batch.

Making mayo from scratch is the perfect solution for those who don't like processed store-bought mayo. A simple emulsification of egg yolks and an acid beaten together with a continuous stream of oil, this yummy condiment can be elevated with a dash of mustard, fresh herbs, and a spoonful of vinegar. Adding garlic transforms it into aioli while blending in some chipotle peppers turns it into a Southwest dressing.