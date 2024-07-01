Pimento Cheese Adds A Southern Flare To Oysters Rockefeller

To try this upgrade, start with a ritzy Oysters Rockefeller recipe. Prepare your breadcrumbs according to instructions, then it's time for the pimento cheese to come into play.

You have two options when it comes to pimento cheese. The first option is to buy pre-made pimento cheese at the grocery store. There are many store-bought versions of the dip at most large grocery stores, and many of them are flavorful. Or to elevate your Oysters Rockefeller even more, make your own classic pimento cheese recipe — because nothing beats homemade. Then you can also add in some hot sauce to increase the heat or use a little extra mayo if you want a creamier version of the dip. Bacon is also a good idea to stir into the pimento cheese (or breadcrumb mixture) to add meaty umami to pair with the briny oysters.

The rest is rather easy because you'll prep the oysters, add a spoonful of the pimento cheese, top with those breadcrumbs, and then bake according to your chosen recipe. These Oysters Rockefeller with a southern flare will certainly impress your guests. And before you start, consider these common mistakes everyone makes with oysters so you don't ruin the dish before you even add the flavorful cheese.