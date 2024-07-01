Bourbon Seasoning Takes Traditional Beef And Broccoli Up A Few Notches

Beef and broccoli is a Chinese-American recipe popularized in the 1920s on the West Coast, and remains a takeout staple to this day. As far as stir-fry dishes go, beef and broccoli is one of the easiest to duplicate at home, and like most other stir-fry recipes, it's quite adaptable.

There's little else that complements beef better than bourbon. Bourbon braised beef, maple bourbon steak, bourbon beef stew... the list goes on. And while breaking out the bottle is great, try using some bourbon seasoning for a less boozy — but just as flavorful — take on beef and broccoli.

Bourbon seasoning can be found on grocery shelves and is essentially a mix of spices infused with whiskey extractives. It's one of those seasoning blends that hits meat like beef and pork with just the right punch of spicy, sweet, smoky, garlicky relish. Bourbon seasoning is typically flavored with garlic, paprika, molasses or brown sugar, along with the bourbon extractives. You can use bourbon seasoning in a couple of different ways when adding it to your beef and broccoli. Incorporating the seasoning into a marinade works great if you're using flank steak, or you can use a dry rub of seasoning on any lean cut of beef you choose.