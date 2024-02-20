The Best Cut Of Meat To Use For Classic Takeout Beef And Broccoli

Chinese takeout menus boast plenty of options, but beef and broccoli is one dish we return to time and time again. Made with just two main ingredients and set on a bed of plain white rice, it's still one of the most delectable takeout dishes. Even though the ingredients aren't plentiful, beef and broccoli is beloved for its crunchy veggies and delicate, juicy beef. While each Chinese restaurant is sure to have its own roster of techniques for perfecting the recipe, good beef and broccoli starts with the type of meat you use. To nail beef and broccoli, a thin, lean cut of beef should be used.

For ultra-tender, Chinese restaurant-style beef, flank steak is the best choice. Deliciously supple yet inexpensive, flank steak is taken from the cow's abdominal muscle. Although it doesn't have much fat, flank contains tons of flavor, making it great for stir-fries. Aside from choosing the right cut of meat, Chinese restaurants also rely on various tricks to soften the meat. Marinating the beef in a mix of water and baking soda or cornstarch for around an hour or two will also ensure that the flank steak is perfectly tender.