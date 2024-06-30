Trader Joe's Instant Boba Kit Is Likely The Same Product At Another Store

It's no secret that grocery chains purchase food products from third-party manufacturers and package them with their own exclusive branding. In general, it's called private labeling and plays out in countless retail operations both within and outside the food industry. However, an even more clandestine system called "white labeling" isn't exclusive to a specific brand, instead allowing the exact same product to be repackaged and sold under different names. That appears to be the case with Trader Joe's instant boba kit.

Trader Joe's devotees, myself included, love the quirky TJ's product names, typography, and package art. It all feels like you're getting a clan-ish, indy product that's generally healthy, fuss-free, and less expensive than similar products elsewhere. As a Trader Joe's shopper for decades, I'm reluctant to toss out those convictions, even when discovering that some products are, ingredient by ingredient, exactly the same as other well-known brands.

In the case of boba, it'll likely be delicious whatever you call it. However, it's a bit disarming to see that the boba offerings from the Bobabam brand and TJ's are carbon copies of each other. Both are brown sugar instant boba drink kits. On the package, TJ's just uses the text "brown sugar tapioca pearl drink mix" instead of "kit." It also specifies, like Bobabam does, that the mix is vegan and gluten-free. Even a cursory look at the boxes suggests identical products, and they include the same quantity and kit-making components.