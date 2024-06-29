The Temperature Rule To Remember When Adding Simple Syrup To Iced Tea

When the weather's so hot that the first thing you reach for is a glass of iced tea, you'd better make sure it's sweet enough to hit the spot. Your go-to sweeteners may be sugar or your best honey variety for tea, but their tendency to sit idle in iced tea renders them as useful as a chocolate teapot. But we don't recommend closing the lid on your sugar jar just yet. Instead, turn it — or honey — into a simple syrup that will sweeten iced tea without so much as a stir.

It's not that table sugar or honey won't dissolve in iced tea; they will take longer than anticipated, making you wish you'd settled for the hot stuff even in thermometer-topping heat. The lower temperature of iced tea subjects these sweeteners to slow-moving molecules that just don't have sufficient energy to act on the sugar molecules rapidly. Thus introducing some heat to sugar and honey is an effective and quick remedy. To make simple syrup, you assemble a solution of equal parts sugar or honey and water in a saucepan and introduce heat to the mixture until it boils. It's similar to our tip for making sure all the sugar dissolves in your lemonade. This five-minute solution requires you only to stir it hot until the sugar dissolves completely, and once the mixture has cooled, your simple syrup is ready to add to iced tea.