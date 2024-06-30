Why Thicker Noodles Are The Absolute Best Choice For Slow-Cooked Pasta

There's just something about a slow-cooked meal that feels particularly decadent (and tastes especially delicious). And while slow-cooking might require a little patience, the good news is that it doesn't really require a ton of effort. Whether you've got a classic Dutch oven on deck or prefer to use an electric Crock Pot or similar appliance, all you typically need to do is load in your ingredients, turn up the heat, and set a timer.

However, if you're planning to whip up a slow-cooked pasta dish, things tend to get a little more complicated — but it's still totally worth the task. Just think: hearty pasta combined with flavorful sauce, gooey cheese, and perhaps a tender and juicy meat component to top it all off. It doesn't get much better than that, so long as you know the right way to slow-cook pasta.

First things first: Choose your noodles carefully. Since the last thing you want is a mushy mess for dinner, you want to make sure your pasta doesn't get overcooked in the process. Therefore, your best bet is to opt for thicker styles of pasta, which take longer to cook through given their density. The sturdier your pasta, the better it can handle the longer cooking time in a creamy sauce or broth-based dish. Some great types of noodles to use for slow-cooking include fettuccine, penne, farfalle (aka bow-tie), or even a stuffed tortellini.