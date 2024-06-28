Here's Exactly How Long Store-Bought Pizza Dough Lasts

Whether it's serving up a grill platter, or digging into a casserole, many dishes are best shared amongst friends. And there are few better candidates for such conviviality than a pizza night. Sure, you can order pies in, but there's something extra special about making the dish yourself. It's even possible to hand-make the dough — perhaps as a Neapolitan recipe or in beer-based pizza style.

However, it's understandable that not everyone wants to go through the efforts of flour-dusting and patient resting. So it's perfectly feasible to turn to store-bought dough to ease the creation process. With dough's finicky nature, the main consideration only becomes storage. How long is it safe to keep store-bought dough before baking?

Well, at room temperature, it won't be long — just around four hours maximum, but it's best to prepare it even quicker to prevent foodborne illness. Refrigerated, the durability can be lengthened to three days, or perhaps even a day or two longer if packaged airtight. For prolonged storage, the freezer is the best bet, enabling up to three months of stability.