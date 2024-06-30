The Cooking Mistake You Might Be Making With Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are full of beneficial nutrients and sugary richness worthy of their name. Their bright orange pulp is an indicator of high amounts of beta carotene which our bodies transform into vitamin A. In addition to vitamin A, sweet potatoes provide a wealth of antioxidants, potassium, iron, vitamin C, and vitamin B6. These nutrients have numerous benefits to our nervous, immune, and digestive systems. While certain cooking methods will maximize their nutritional content, others will significantly reduce their potential. Unfortunately, baking them is a mistake if you want the most nutritious sweet potatoes.

While baking and roasting sweet potatoes is a popular cooking method to upgrade their taste and texture, these methods are the most detrimental to their nutrients. Studies have shown that the high and dry oven temperatures degrade most of their key nutrients. A large part of the antioxidants in sweet potatoes resides in their skin, which baking and roasting partially destroy.

Roasting and baking expose sweet potatoes to high heat for longer periods, causing them to lose the most nutrients. Furthermore, the caramelization sweet potatoes incur during their stint in the oven increases their glycemic index. More than three-quarters of the vitamin A and around two-thirds of the antioxidants in the sweet potato's skin are lost through baking. So while these methods certainly improve sweet potatoes' flavor and create a nice crispy and pillowy textural contrast, it's at the cost of much of their nutrients.