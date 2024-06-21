Vitamix Recalls More Than Half A Million Blender Parts After Customer Injuries
A new recall for Vitamix blender parts expands on a previous one from August 2018, which resulted in repairs for the company's Ascent and Venturist Series 8-ounce and 20-ounce blenders. The current recall, almost six years later, addresses similar concerns with the blade bases and blending containers of the same models. Injury reports from customers number 27 to date, including ones from the 2018 recall, prompting renewed safety concerns with approximately 569,000 blenders sold in the United States from April 2017 through May 2024, per the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
According to the CPSC, the issue involves blending containers separating from the bases, leaving users at risk of lacerations from exposed blades. Customers in possession of these blenders are instructed to immediately discontinue using them. Though classified as a product recall, the Venturist and Ascent blenders are not actually being recalled back to the manufacturer for a refund or even a company repair. Instead, customers in possession of these blenders must contact Vitamix for a repair kit that reportedly remedies the hazard.
The kit includes a plastic shroud that users attach over the blade base for protection, as well as extra instructional labels. According to Vitamix, the simple repair requires no tools. It's important to note that all affected blenders in the specified series and sizes are subject to the recall, including the 105,000 blenders from the prior 2018 recall, some of which received repairs at the time. The recall also includes an additional 121,950 units sold in Canada.
Recalled Vitamix model numbers and remedy details
Not all Vitamix blenders have been identified as having issues with the blender bases and containers. This 2024 recall is specific only to 8-ounce and 20-ounce blenders in the Ascent and Venturist Series, which include model numbers such as the Venturist V1200, Ascent A2300, Ascent A2500, Ascent A3300, and Ascent A3500 blenders. Customers potentially received these products as parts of blender bundles or sets. Visual cues include a black blending base and clear containers with the Vitamix logo.
During the approximate seven-year period ending May 2024, these countertop Vitamix blenders were widely distributed through major retailers such as Target, Best Buy, Costco, Walmart, Williams Sonoma, Macy's, and Crate & Barrel. They also appeared online through Amazon, QVC, and the company's own Vitamix website. To receive the repair kit for the specified Vitamix blenders, contact the company in one of several ways: via email at service@vitamix.com, toll-free calling to 855-215-5178, or by visiting www.BlendingCupBowlRecall.expertinquiry.com. More information is available on the product recall page of the Vitamix website, including a video on how to use the repair kit. This recall may be a dark spot, but Vitamix previously took the top spot in our ranking of the top blenders, though the brand did not win one of our Best Blender awards in 2023.