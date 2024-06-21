Vitamix Recalls More Than Half A Million Blender Parts After Customer Injuries

A new recall for Vitamix blender parts expands on a previous one from August 2018, which resulted in repairs for the company's Ascent and Venturist Series 8-ounce and 20-ounce blenders. The current recall, almost six years later, addresses similar concerns with the blade bases and blending containers of the same models. Injury reports from customers number 27 to date, including ones from the 2018 recall, prompting renewed safety concerns with approximately 569,000 blenders sold in the United States from April 2017 through May 2024, per the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

According to the CPSC, the issue involves blending containers separating from the bases, leaving users at risk of lacerations from exposed blades. Customers in possession of these blenders are instructed to immediately discontinue using them. Though classified as a product recall, the Venturist and Ascent blenders are not actually being recalled back to the manufacturer for a refund or even a company repair. Instead, customers in possession of these blenders must contact Vitamix for a repair kit that reportedly remedies the hazard.

The kit includes a plastic shroud that users attach over the blade base for protection, as well as extra instructional labels. According to Vitamix, the simple repair requires no tools. It's important to note that all affected blenders in the specified series and sizes are subject to the recall, including the 105,000 blenders from the prior 2018 recall, some of which received repairs at the time. The recall also includes an additional 121,950 units sold in Canada.