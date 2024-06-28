Baked Beans Are The Key For Flavorful Vegetarian Sloppy Joes

For starters, make sure the can of baked beans you purchase is indeed vegetarian. Some brands incorporate bacon or other forms of pork, so you want to steer clear of these for a truly meatless version. Alternatively, you can make your own to ensure they meet your preferences.

If the baked bean filling isn't thick enough for your liking, you can mash it with a potato masher or spatula when cooking it. This will help you achieve a more cohesive texture, ready for your favorite buns. For additional texture and nutrition, consider incorporating sauteed vegetables or toasted nuts into the mix. To further enhance the flavor, add a pinch of smoked paprika or a splash of soy sauce to deepen the meaty umami flavor. Toppings can also add some interest to your sloppy Joes. If you aren't trying to keep things vegan-friendly, a slice of sharp cheddar cheese can please those cheesy cravings. Other great toppings include sliced pickles, jalapeños, or a crunchy slaw.

With these special tips, you can create vegetarian sloppy Joes that are satisfying for vegetarians and meat-eaters alike. Enjoy experimenting with different ingredients to find your perfect combination.