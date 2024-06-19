The Rich Ingredient That Gives Canned Baked Beans A Punch Of Umami Flavor

There are many words to describe canned baked beans, such as simple, easy, comforting, and familiar, but intriguing and captivating? Probably not, especially after you've had them one too many times. Fortunately, all it takes is an umami twist to change this, and soy sauce is the key ingredient to make the magic happen. Adding soy sauce to baked beans may sound a little odd at first, but you'll change your mind once you give it a try.

It's not without reason that soy sauce is so beloved across Asia, and in recent years around the globe as well. An umami powerhouse, it lends a complexity good enough to take almost any food up a notch. In canned baked beans, its rich depth of flavor highlights the savory, earthy qualities that are already present in the beans. Along with that is its ability to temper any sweetness in the sauce with its mild acidity. It also has its own subtle sweetness, that lingers at the back of the palate, particularly if you use a dark, thick soy sauce. These nuances come together seamlessly, giving you a bit of everything on the flavor spectrum in one dish.