Pipe Perfect Buttercream Bows In Just 2 Simple Steps

Beautiful cakes dressed in buttercream aren't just elusive creations that only fill your Instagram feed and imagination. After all, that decadent red velvet cake you just took out of the oven deserves a bit of gussying up, and you don't need to be a professional to make it look good. You can bring your visions life with a simple technique that helps you pipe delicate bows onto your next cake.

To get started, fill a piping bag with buttercream, a common frosting type that can hold its form. You'll need a thin, wide decorating tip to create your elegant ribbon ties. A piping nozzle like a Jem 115 (also called a leaf piping tip) has a small divot in the middle that will form the pinched center of the bow. You might want to practice first on a baking sheet lined with parchment.

As you squeeze the bag gently, delicately wave it up and down about four times, to create frosting "folds" that stack on top of each other to form a wavy ribbon. With some practice, you'll be able to form tiny bows that looks like they could top a birthday gift — perfect for a festive layer cake.