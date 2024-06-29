The Herby Ingredient That Will Take Your Tomato Sandwich Over The Top
Summer is in full swing, and what a waste it would be to miss out on the opportunity to enjoy the season's beloved harvest: tomato. Already a familiar fixture in countless everyday recipes, it shouldn't be too hard to make the most of this fruit. If you're not sure where to start, how about a tomato sandwich? This may sound a bit ordinary at first, but with a herby touch from homemade basil pesto (or these other ingredient add-ons sure to elevate your tomato sandwich), your sandwich will be out-of-this-world delicious.
Enjoyers of Italian cuisine know that pesto can transform dishes, from lasagna and trofie to pesto bread. A simple combination of basil, parmesan cheese, garlic, pine nuts, and olive oil, pesto imparts a distinctively vibrant, herbaceous taste nuanced with various flavor notes. With tomato sandwiches, it lends a bright, invigorating depth to the sandwich's light, earthy, juicy flavors. The garlic creates a subtly pungent undertone, while the cheese and herbs take things to the next level with their tangy, fragrant richness. The pine nuts come through with a sharp nuttiness. Each bite brings together delightful layers of flavors, made more exciting by a diverse textural blend.
Have fun with your pesto tomato sandwich
Tomato, pesto, and bread are the general must-haves for this sandwich, but from there, what you put on it is up to you. Since you'll be slathering the sauce onto the bread, the amount of pesto you can use varies. A tablespoon of pesto is enough for a thin coat and goes a long way, but pesto lovers might want to go up to a 1/4 cup.
Much like with the infamous Caprese salad, tomato with fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, and balsamic vinegar makes for a dream sandwich combination, even better with pesto in the mix. You can even give the sandwich a quick grill to fully melt the cheese for an elevated touch of indulgence. Better yet, bring in a few other cheese varieties such as provolone and American to make a special version of the classic grilled cheese.
For those who like a bit of protein, consider chicken, turkey, or prosciutto for a mild yet savory addition. As for the veggies, feel free to use what you like. Leafy greens like arugula, spinach, and kale are great if you want a strong earthy taste or even other summer harvests such as zucchini and eggplants. Opt for roasted red peppers or sun-dried tomatoes if you prefer a sweet, smoky tone instead. In fact, some even use them to make red pesto, which offers a more robust taste than its green counterpart but is still nonetheless heavenly and herbaceous.