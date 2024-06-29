The Herby Ingredient That Will Take Your Tomato Sandwich Over The Top

Tomato, pesto, and bread are the general must-haves for this sandwich, but from there, what you put on it is up to you. Since you'll be slathering the sauce onto the bread, the amount of pesto you can use varies. A tablespoon of pesto is enough for a thin coat and goes a long way, but pesto lovers might want to go up to a 1/4 cup.

Much like with the infamous Caprese salad, tomato with fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, and balsamic vinegar makes for a dream sandwich combination, even better with pesto in the mix. You can even give the sandwich a quick grill to fully melt the cheese for an elevated touch of indulgence. Better yet, bring in a few other cheese varieties such as provolone and American to make a special version of the classic grilled cheese.

For those who like a bit of protein, consider chicken, turkey, or prosciutto for a mild yet savory addition. As for the veggies, feel free to use what you like. Leafy greens like arugula, spinach, and kale are great if you want a strong earthy taste or even other summer harvests such as zucchini and eggplants. Opt for roasted red peppers or sun-dried tomatoes if you prefer a sweet, smoky tone instead. In fact, some even use them to make red pesto, which offers a more robust taste than its green counterpart but is still nonetheless heavenly and herbaceous.